When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Revolution Farms, LLC of Caledonia, Michigan is expanding the voluntary recall announced on April 5, 2023 to include all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand. All date codes are included in this recall. The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz. Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023. The recall was voluntarily expanded on April 6, 2023, when the recalled product was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis. The investigation is ongoing. If you think you may have become ill from something you ate, seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled products were sold to the following retailers and food service distributors in the states of MI, OH, IN, IL, KY, and WI: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. All Revolution Farms products and date codes are included in this recall. The full list of Revolution Farms products is below:

Brand Product Format Packaging UPC Revolution Farms Buttery Bibb Whole Head Whole Head Clamshell 856791008158 Revolution Farms Mini Romaine Whole Head Whole Head Clamshell 856791008257 Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp Whole Head Whole Head Clamshell 856791008073 Revolution Farms Grower's Choice Whole Head Whole Head Clamshell 856791008325 Revolution Farms Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail Plastic Tray, lidding film 856791008004 Revolution Farms Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail Plastic Tray, lidding film 856791008028 Revolution Farms Robust Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic Tray, lidding film 856791008035 Revolution Farms Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail Plastic Tray, lidding film 856791008196 Revolution Farms Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail Plastic Tray, lidding film 856791008189 Revolution Farms Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic Tray, lidding film 856791008202 Revolution Farms Traverse City Cherry 6oz Salad Kit Plastic Tray, label 856791008226 Revolution Farms Zesty Southwest 6oz Salad Kit Plastic Tray, label 856791008240 Revolution Farms Sesame Ginger Crunch 6oz Salad Kit Plastic Tray, label 856791008233 Revolution Farms Crisp Kale Caesar 6oz Salad Kit Plastic Tray, label 856791008295

Retail Whole Head packages are a clear, plastic clamshell with a front label. 5 oz. Retail packages are clear, plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film. 6 oz. Salad Kits are clear plastic tubs with a wrap label. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Food Service Products

Brand Product Format Packaging Revolution Farms Farmer's Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Revolution Farms Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Revolution Farms Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Revolution Farms Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Revolution Farms Red/Green Romaine 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Revolution Farms Green Forest Romaine 14 Whole Heads Clear poly liner Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 14 Whole Heads Clear poly liner Revolution Farms Mini Romaine 36 Whole Heads Clear poly liner Revolution Farms Buttery Bibb 14 Whole Heads Clear poly liner

3lb. Bulk packages are clear, plastic bags packed one bag to a case. Food Service Whole Head packages are a cardboard box with a clear poly liner.

Revolution Farms, LLC is cooperating with the U. S. Food and Drug Administration and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on this ongoing investigation.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Revolution Farms, LLC Monday to Friday from 9AM to 5PM at (616) 965-6802 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

