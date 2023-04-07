Interface, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on May 5, 2023

Interface, Inc. TILE announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2023 results on Friday, May 5, 2023, prior to the open of the market. Interface will host a conference call the morning of Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the internet. Laurel M. Hurd, Chief Executive Officer, and Bruce A. Hausmann, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface's website, at https://investors.interface.com.

Call details:

Friday, May 5, 2023

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Central Time, 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/327119569

or through the Company's website at:

https://investors.interface.com.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year shortly after the call ends.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., TILE is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products, where everything is third-party certified carbon neutral. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people's lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

