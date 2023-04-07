Eddie Listorti and Viridios Group Secure Investment from Clearvision Ventures to Expand Sustainable Finance and Technology Solutions

Silicon Valley-based Clearvision Ventures will acquire a stake in Sydney-based Viridios Group as part of the deal, allowing the firm to expand on its sustainable finance and technology solutions focused on the carbon credit market.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viridios Group CEO Eddie Listorti is excited to announce that his firm has secured an investment from Clearvision Ventures to expand its sustainable finance and technology solutions.

Clearvision Ventures, a venture capitalist group based in the United States, will acquire a strategic stake in Sydney-based Viridios Group through this deal.

According to Eddie Listorti, Viridios will use this funding to continue its strategic growth initiatives, which include rolling out its Viridios AI, or VAI, service platform on a global basis and help it invest in additional projects focused on carbon credits.

Subscribers to the VAI platform, which works as a System as a Service (SaaS), can access a plethora of information on carbon credit projects, including standards, ratings, goals for sustainable development, and post-trade data. The platform currently includes data that's been aggregated from more than 14,000 of these projects across the world.

In addition to its own proprietary SaaS platform focused on the carbon credit industry, Viridios Group has an established partnership with the S&P Global Commodity Insights so that it can deliver the Platts Viridios CARBEX. This program provides six different indices that reflect the overall value of various voluntary carbon credits.

The partnership between Viridios Group and Clearvision Ventures was a natural one, according to Eddie Listorti.

Viridios Group is a carbon finance, asset management and capital markets organization focused on growing the Voluntary Carbon Market, or VCM, through its VAI platform.

Meanwhile, Clearvision Ventures is a venture capital group that focuses on software companies that can create meaningful disruptions in sustainable energy and infrastructure sectors while also establishing clear leadership and dominance in their category.

"As the world continues its push to decarbonize and organizations seek to achieve their net-zero commitments, Viridios' business model is designed to help all stakeholders fulfil their commitments," Eddie Listorti said. "With banks, asset managers, brokers, traders and all major corporations seeking out accurate carbon market information, Clearvision's investment will help to accelerate the growth of our VAI platform and ultimately support the world in meeting its climate targets."

Daniel Ahn, Clearvision's managing partner, will join the Viridios board as part of the investment. He will serve there alongside the three founders of Viridios -- Eddie Listorti, Marcelo Labre and Geoff Clear.

Rounding out the board are its chair, Karen Bell from Privatus Capital Partners, Michael Ormaechea from the Flag Group and Sandy Laurie from Roc Partners. Those three firms all participated in Viridios Group's $35 million series B funding round that took place in October of 2022.

About Eddie Listorti

Eddie Listorti is the Founding Partner and CEO of Viridios Group. He has a proven track record with 30 years in business and banking. His experience includes managing teams of over 2,000 people and annual revenues exceeding AUD 2 billion. Mr. Listorti has held board positions in industry bodies and joint venture partnerships.

