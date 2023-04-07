Submit Release
Toronto Hydro to send crews to eastern Ontario to support power restoration efforts

Hydro One accepted Toronto Hydro's formal proposal for storm assistance

TORONTO, April 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is sending four crews to eastern Ontario to help Hydro One restore power to tens of thousands of customers following a storm that impacted residents across Ontario on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Hydro One is dealing with significant damage throughout its service territory due to high winds, severe thunderstorms and freezing rain. Ice accumulation from the storm is adding weight to powerlines and trees, causing damage to equipment.  

Hydro One made a formal request for storm assistance through the Ontario Mutual Aid Group (OnMAG) and accepted Toronto Hydro's formal storm assistance proposal. Crews will be travelling from Toronto to eastern Ontario to provide emergency assistance and help restore power to critical infrastructure in the region beginning on Friday, April 7, 2023.

QUICK FACTS

  • Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers
  • Toronto Hydro and Hydro One are members of the Ontario Mutual Aid Group (OnMAG). OnMAG offers emergency coordination and best practice sharing between the member Ontario electrical utility companies. The aim of this group is to bolster capabilities within the province to respond to province-specific emergencies

QUOTE

"We've seen the extensive damage that this week's storm has caused our neighbours in eastern Ontario and are fortunate to have the capacity to help our peers in need. Our crews are ready to assist Hydro One with power restoration efforts as we head into the long weekend."

  • Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

About Toronto Hydro

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

  • Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and
  • Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 790,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

