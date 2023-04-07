The Clock is Ticking: Take Action Now to Reduce Your Tax Bill Before the Deadline

Chantelle Davis, the owner of A Class Tax Solutions, is here to show you how to maximize the use of the tax code so that more of what you make stays in your pocket. With over two decades of expertise in tax compliance, planning, and business strategy, she knows how to help individuals reach their financial objectives. Her tailored solutions incorporate short- and long-term plans for optimal success - don't let the IRS take more than their fair share - get started with A Class Tax Solutions today!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the tax deadline quickly approaching, entrepreneurs across America are scrambling to find ways to reduce their tax liability. But with so much information available, it can be challenging to know where to start. That is why A Class Tax Solutions experts are encouraging business owners to act now to maximize their tax savings before the April 18th deadline.

Chantelle Davis, CEO and Lead Tax Strategist of A Class Tax Solutions, explain that entrepreneurs often miss out on valuable tax savings opportunities due to poor planning. As an experienced tax professional, Mrs. Davis understands the challenges entrepreneurs face regarding taxes. She notes that many are focused on growing their businesses and don't have enough time or expertise to navigate through the intricacies of the tax code. "That's where A Class Tax Solutions come in. We can help entrepreneurs become tax knowledgeable, take advantage of all available tax-saving opportunities, and keep more money in their pockets."

Here are some last-minute tax strategies entrepreneurs can utilize to reduce their tax bill before the deadline:

Contribute to a Retirement Plan: Entrepreneurs can reduce their taxable income and save for retirement by contributing to an employer-sponsored plan such as a Solo 401(k) or Simplified Employee Pension (SEP).

Entrepreneurs should take advantage of all available deductions and credits, such as the home office deduction or research and development tax credit. Did you know that entrepreneurs engaged in research and development can take advantage of the Research and Development Tax Credit, which may reduce their taxes by up to 20% on qualified research expenses?

Write Off Business Expenses: Entrepreneurs can deduct office supplies, business travel, and advertising costs to reduce their taxable income.

Timing Income and Expenses: Entrepreneurs can plan their income and expenses to reduce tax bills. For instance, if they anticipate being in a lower tax bracket next year, they can defer income until after that year.

Consult With a Tax Professional: Entrepreneurs can work with a tax professional to identify all potential tax savings opportunities and guarantee they adhere to all applicable tax laws and regulations.

