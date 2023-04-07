Military Surveillance Drone Market to Capture a CAGR of 11.96% Between 2020 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 28.96 Billion by 2030 Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military Surveillance Drone Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Military Surveillance Drone Market Information by Drone Type, Payload, Technology, and Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will achieve USD 28.96 Million by 2030 at an 11.96% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Unmanned aircraft used by the military to carry out various tasks, such as surveillance, target monitoring, remote sensing, and fighting, are known as military drones. The people who operate these vehicles remotely are known as drone pilots. Military drones may be very helpful in a manhunt and are used to gather intelligence on the enemy's activities and scout out potential targets during firefights. In addition, military drones are efficient since they are less expensive than conventional military weaponry and are getting more precise.

The MQ-1 Predator is also the unmanned aircraft system that is most frequently deployed in battle. Drones or UAVs may operate in stealth, at night, in any environment, and effectively deploy in various operational circumstances. Due to these advantages, governments now make more investments. In the upcoming years, demand for military UAVs will be fueled by the expanding usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the security and defense sector for various purposes, including surveying, mapping, transporting, combat operations, and monitoring.

Drones or remotely operated vehicles (RPVs) were the names given to the first UAVs. First used as target practice for fighters and antiaircraft weapons during World War Two, they were miniature radio-controlled aircraft. Currently, all major military powers and certain militia groups use battlefield observation UAVs to improve the range and precision of their accompanying fire while extending the visibility of their ground and naval forces. Global market expansion is anticipated to be supported by the rise in defense spending of different nations to purchase updated & technically sophisticated military drones/UAVs for increased combat capability. Artificial intelligence (AI) is updating military drone technology by selecting targets automatically and precisely.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 28.96 Million CAGR 11.96% (2020-2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020–2030 Historical Data 2019 - 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Drone Type, Payload, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Flow of increased defense budget into the research and development of UAVs and drones

Market Competitive Landscape

The distinguished contenders in the military surveillance drone market are:

Thales Group

Boeing Airbus Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab Group

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Military drones are receiving more government money to make military operations more effective. The demand for military drones will increase, increasing their manufacturing. It is becoming clear that UAVs can be utilized in various novel military applications. Using UAVs to transport military supplies is one of these applications. Soldiers on the battleground can be resupplied using drones. The commercial sector inspired the concept of deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for freight delivery in the military industry, where firms like Amazon utilize drones to carry goods to customers. Many countries are constantly boosting their defense budget to modernize their defense forces to combat the growth in war threats and other internal disputes.

Most military supplies are now moved by road convoys, making them open targets for enemy strikes. Drone research and development and drone purchases account for most of the international defense budget. Due to the increased military budget and rising need for better surveillance technologies, the market for military drones has expanded globally. Modern unmanned aerial vehicles have internal weapons bays and huge sensors that accommodate many payloads. Commercial applications of artificial intelligence (AI) are being used for high-altitude military UAVs' autonomous flight systems. This is anticipated to be a reliable indicator of the expansion of the military drone market globally in the ensuing years. The weapon's payload consists of guided missile and bomb components.

Market Restraints:

Unlike conventional aircraft, military drones must guarantee the complete unmanned aerial system's dependability, consisting of UAVs, ground control stations, and communication technology. Drones need experienced pilots to operate and control them as they can fly at various altitudes. Pilots who can perform procedures with high precision are rather few. Military leaders are quite concerned about the safety of UAVs while they are engaged in combat operations. Remotely or on their own, UAVs function. Hacking UAV flight control systems and taking over their operations are possibilities in both scenarios. Drones in military applications are expanding, contributing to the demand for qualified drone pilots. Currently, to lessen the frequency of mishaps brought on by drones with subpar control abilities, efforts are underway to improve the autonomy of these systems.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global market for military drones has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's propagation. Due to a lack of market confidence, fewer military drone business contracts have been made to procure defense equipment and related services. However, it has been noted that numerous nations, including the United States, India, France, and Israel, have reduced their defense spending.

Market Segmentation

By payload, the market segment includes cameras, electronic intelligence, electro-optic/infrared sensor, and maritime patrol radar. By drone type, the market segment includes fixed-wing, rotary-blade, and hybrid drones. By technology, the market segment includes hardware and software.

Regional Insights

The market for military drones in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly and post the highest CAGR. The increase in military spending by nations to improve their defense capabilities can be linked to the market expansion in this area. Drones have been used in Asia-Pacific nations to protect the security of national borders due to political unrest. This is among the most important aspects of promoting and expanding the market in this area. China is creating cutting-edge technologies to produce drones at affordable prices. In 2021, North America had the largest market share for military drones. Several OEMs, like General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others, are in the market, so this market share is huge.

Drone technology has advanced due to important developments involving the American army and increasing investment by key regional companies. Since the United States is one of the largest exporters of military UAVs globally, the region is anticipated to grow quickly. Due to the growing awareness of the need to enhance military, marine, and air force capabilities, the market in Europe is projected to expand significantly. To improve ISR capacity shortly, European nations like the U.K., France, and Germany strive to acquire tactical and tiny drones.

