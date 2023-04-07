Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting Launches Program To Help Nurses Become Legal Nurse Consultants

Cornville, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting (LNC), which assists law firms in building high-yield cases, has launched a mentorship program to help nurses learn and break into the legal nurse consulting profession.

The Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring program, owned and founded by Randy Loveless, provides one-on-one mentorship to nurses looking to become legal nurse consultants, whether their goal is to subcontract or to establish and build their own LNC business.

Loveless LNC offers an example of what a potential future career looks like for mentorship students. Their team collaborates with law firms - primarily regarding personal injury and medical malpractice cases - associating injuries with the causation of events, identifying deviations from standards of care, and clearly indicating how such damages negatively impact a person's health, job, life, and well-being.

Additionally, their team provides medical analysis that strengthens cases by providing a detailed chronology and report of relevant medical events, such as explanations, illustrations, and links to evidence-based research; reviewing all possible medical documents in a case and outlining the best way to leverage the information; analyzing independent medical reports used in litigation; observing, recording, and providing a written report of Defense Medical Exams (DME) and Independent Medical Exams (IME).

In addition, Loveless LNC offers ongoing support to clients by helping with the preparation of depositions and cross-examination questions; identifying expert witnesses; and accompanying attorneys to court, mediations, arbitrations, and settlement conferences to offer real-time, in-person insight.

In synergy with Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting, the Catalyst Mentorship Program provides a full range of coaching opportunities, including one-on-one mentorship from Loveless - a nurse with 25 years of nursing experience, ranging from the bedside to the boardroom, and a master's degree in business administration. Catalyst offers multiple package options. Randy Loveless, the founder of both Loveless LNC and Catalyst, is also in the process of writing his first book, titled, Not Just a Nurse.

Media Contact

Randy Loveless

randy@lovelesslnc.com

https://www.lovelesslnc.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160390