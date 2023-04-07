Docket Number: FDA-2020-D-1057 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) plays a critical role in protecting the United States from threats including emerging infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. FDA is committed to providing timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FDA has been closely monitoring the medical product supply chain with the expectation that it may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, potentially leading to supply disruptions or shortages of drug and biological products in the United States. FDA is issuing this guidance to assist applicants and manufacturers in providing FDA timely, informative notifications about changes in the production of certain drugs and biological products that will, in turn, help the Agency in its efforts to prevent or mitigate shortages of such products.