‘Unspoken’ Documentary to Screen at the University of Georgia on April 13

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking documentary-feature film, “UNSPOKEN,” from Georgia-based Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese will screen at the University of Georgia (Jackson Street Building, 285 S Jackson St., Athens, GA 30602). Held on Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m., the event is co-hosted by the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program & Lamar Dodd School of Art.
Following the screening, former Bulldog All-American and Professional Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey will lead a Q&A session with Calabrese, a UGA alumna, and film cast members, Pastor Nathan Durham and Elizabeth Jones, a UGA alumna and current historic preservation graduate student.
“I am honored to moderate this important discussion about the movie and its impact with Stephanie at my alma mater, the University of Georgia,” Bailey said. “Having been raised in a small town in South Georgia, I'm proud to support conversations aimed at reconciliation inspired in-part by the film and encourage people to join us at the event."
“UNSPOKEN” shatters a code of silence that has distanced neighbor from neighbor for generations. By tracing her journey as a small town Georgia resident, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the tight-knit community has been impacted by its racial divide deepened in part by the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching, also known as the “the last mass lynching in America.” Sourced from 40 interviews with fellow Monroe residents and research over the course of three and a half years, the film offers an insider’s intimate look at the impact of the lynching, segregation and integration through today.
Shot entirely on an iPhone, the film provides historical context and acknowledgement of racial injustice as a critical step toward community reconciliation with an aim toward healing in Walton County and beyond. Following three sold-out screenings in Monroe, a unifying movement was sparked during a community dialog that focused on reexamining race relations, divisions and opportunities for reconciliation.
“UNSPOKEN” won the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival in August. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival and Portland Film Festival in 2022. The film recently won the Documentary Feature Special Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival in November and Best Documentary FIlm at the Reedy Reels Film Festival in February.
