South Florida’s Sounds of Success Community Marching Band Hosts Black-tie Fundraising Gala

The community marching band needs to raise more money so every child can experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip to London Band Week in the United Kingdom.

RIVIERA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 8th, the incomparable and multi-award-winning Sounds of Success Community Marching Band (SOS Warriors) is hosting a black-tie gala to raise enough money so that 85 underprivileged youth ages 5 to 23 can travel to London, England, to perform on the global stage at this summer’s London Band Week. The event will occur at 6 pm inside the Newcomb Banquet Hall at 180 E. 13th Street in Riviera Beach, Florida 33404.

“We can’t leave not one child behind; everyone has to go on this trip,” says Founding Band Director Antoine Miller. “With the community’s help, we can change the trajectory of our band members’ lives.”

The SOS Warriors have been conducting an aggressive fundraising campaign for the past year, raising enough money for 52 children. However, the band needs more donors and raffle ticket holders to finish raising money so that all the children enjoy an experience at London Band Week.

Donations of any amount are appreciated and accepted on the SOS website at: soswarriors.com. Each $5,000 gift covers one child's airfare, food, passport, transportation and a seven-day hotel stay. All donations are tax-deductible. Interested donors can also purchase raffle tickets to help the band raise money for the band’s London trip. For only $100 per ticket, donors are placed in a random drawing to win one of these extravagant prizes:

Grand prize – 2023 BMW 330i

2nd prize – 2023 Hyundai Venue

3rd Prize – A VIP day on board a luxury yacht for up to 13 people. The winner has a

choice of departure location: West Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade County.

This prize comes with a personal caterer, bartender, and jet ski.

4th prize – 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for 8

5th prize – 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for 4

6th prize – 85-inch Samsung 4K television

The winners will be announced at this event. However, they do not need to be present and will be notified via email. Supporters can purchase tickets online at soswarriorsraffle.com or contact Nicole Brown via email at nicole@heysandypr.com

NOTE: Raffle ticket sales are only open to legal residents of the United States who are of legal age in their state of residence before the beginning of this raffle period. For more details, visit https://soswarriorsraffle.com/raffle-rules/.

About SOS

SOS is a 501(c)(3) organization and multi-award-winning marching band that competes and wins many battles of the band competitions across the southern United States. Founding Band Director Antoine Miller, a former Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s (FAMU) Marching 100 bandmate, established the SOS Band in 2018 after a conversation with a fellow student about ways to prevent criminal activity among young adults ages 18 to 23. Initially created to reduce crime among this age group, the SOS Band enrolls youth ages 5 to 23 with no or limited experience in music and marching band performance. In addition to music, Antoine utilizes the knowledge and experience he gained while attending FAMU to teach the children about discipline and teamwork.