DHEC Employees Receive Statewide Recognition for Outstanding Contributions to Public Health and Environmental Justice

April 7, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Public Health Association (SCPHA) recently recognized employees with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their outstanding contributions in protecting public health and advocating for environmental justice.

Four DHEC employees were presented with awards of recognition during the SCPHA Annual Conference held March 27-30 in Myrtle Beach. Additionally, Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director, provided remarks as a guest presenter during the conference, focusing on the importance of reaffirming public trust in the scientific and medical communities.

DHEC award recipients include:

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work Linda, Keisha, Regina and Rich do to achieve DHEC’s mission of healthy people in healthy communities,” said Dr. Simmer. “They embody every aspect of public service and devote their careers to protecting the health and wellbeing of our residents and our natural resources – both of which are irreplaceable. We thank the South Carolina Public Health Association for giving them this well-deserved recognition.”

Founded in 1921, SCPHA is a statewide non-profit organization aimed at advancing the profession by serving public health professionals who endeavor to improve population health. The organization holds an annual conference for public health practitioners, students, faculty, public health partners and community members to discuss important issues that impact the health of South Carolinians.

A list of SCPHA award winners is available at scpha.com.

