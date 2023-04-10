Institute for Urban Development’s Face-To-Face With Black History Tour will take participants on a seven day journey

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Urban Development’s Black Votes Matter Face-To-Face With Black History Youth Tour initiative, in its 6th year, is back this year, poised to take adult participants on the seven day historical experience through landmark locations associated with Black Americans’ civil and voter rights journey in this country.

The tour is organized by its founder, Preston Love Jr.’s nonprofit 4Urban.org. Love is a thought-leader in developing urban communities through community engagement, economic growth, leadership growth, and voter participation initiatives.

“Our Black Votes Matter initiatives are dedicated to providing a pragmatic means of accessing educational experiences of Black American history and the civil rights movement,” said Love. “The tour focuses on developing future leaders and voters and providing participants with an immersive experience that is showcased in a week-long “walk” in black history.”

Love has extended this year’s invitation to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion professionals working across the State of Nebraska, and their leadership teams as a professional development opportunity option.

The Black Votes Matter Face to Face with Black History Adult Learning Tour highlights landmark locations of both the civil rights movement and black voter rights events. This year’s locations include Tulsa, Oklahoma (Black Wall Street/Greenwood); Memphis, Tennessee (Lorraine Motel); Jackson, Mississippi (Medgar Evers); Birmingham, Alabama (16th Street Church); Selma, Alabama (Edmund Pettus Bridge); Montgomery/Tuskegee, Alabama (National Memorial for Peace and Justice); and Atlanta, Georgia (King Center for Nonviolent Social Change).

“In addition to the travel, the tour includes a deluxe bus seat, a top-tier hotel room with full breakfast included, admission paid to all venues, museums and tour stops and free mobile/micro-learning,” Love added. The cost of this experience is $1800 per adult for double occupancy (roommate) and $2300 per adult for single occupancy (private room). A deposit of $600 should be made by May 1 to secure a seat with full payment due by June 12, 2023. Lunch and dinner are meals travelers are responsible for, since breakfast is included with the hotel stay.

The initiative was curated, by Love, to fill the void of knowledge concerning black history and the civil rights movement. The tour, since its start in 2018, has been continually enhanced to maximize outcomes.

“There are several reasons DEI professionals and their colleagues should participate in this Adult Learning Tour,” Love said. “We all talk about historical events, yet most of us have never physically seen the 16th Street Church in Birmingham, nor where Black Wall Street once stood. We have to take it upon ourselves to experience the history that resulted in major civil, voting and housing federal legislation. The 3 Million Man March on Washington and the countless lives lost throughout Black America’s journey to civil rights.” The experience will provide the DEI professionals with tools to take back to their respective organizations, Love added.

To learn more about the tour and/or to register for this year’s tour, visit https://www.4urban.org/black-votes-matter-tour.

About 4Urban

The Institute for Urban Development’s (4Urban) mission is to be a thought-leader in developing urban communities through community engagement, economic growth, leadership growth, and voter participation initiatives. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to creating pragmatic means of accessing educational experiences of Black American history and the civil rights movement. To learn more, visit https://www.4urban.org/.