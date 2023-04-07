Submit Release
Lufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") LU, a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2023.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers tailor-made financing products to small business owners and other high-quality borrowers to address their large unmet needs. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 550 financial institutions in China, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years. These financial institutions provide funding and credit enhancement for the loans the Company enables as well as other products to enrich the small business owner ecosystem that the Company is creating.

