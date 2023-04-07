InfinaCore™ Launches Revolutionary, Silicone-based MagicMagnet, Unlocks the Full Potential of Your Smartphone

The ultra-strong MagicMagnet takes MagSafe technology to a new level, offering a versatile, secure, and stylish way to elevate your smartphone experience.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its debut in September 2020 with the iPhone 12, MagSafe technology has rapidly gained traction and captured the hearts of smartphone enthusiasts. This surge in popularity has inspired smartphone accessories to explore similar solutions, giving rise to a variety of third-party applications that emulate the MagSafe experience.

InfinaCore™, an innovator in wireless technology products, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the MagicMagnet. Designed to enhance the versatility and utility of candy bar-sized smartphones, the MagicMagnet offers a stylish and secure way for many more smartphone users to enjoy MagSafe products and wireless charging.

The MagicMagnet is a silicone accessory that easily adheres to the back of smartphones. It boasts an ultra-strong 1800 Gauss magnet—significantly more powerful than the traditional 400 Gauss MagSafe magnets—ensuring a secure and reliable connection. Furthermore, the silicone construction provides a non-slip surface, allowing users to confidently place their phones on tables and metal surfaces such as refrigerators.

This innovative product is perfect for trendy smartphone owners who appreciate MagSafe technology and wireless charging. As a special bonus, a single MagicMagnet is included free with every purchase of the popular WalleyGrip2, a convenient portable wallet, grip, and kickstand that attaches to the back of your phone.

The MagicMagnet is available for purchase as a 2-pack for just $19.99. Customers can find this exciting new product on www.walleygrip.com and www.infinacore.com starting March 25th, 2023.

Created using premium silicone, the MagicMagnet stands out in the marketplace with its unique design and functionality. It serves as the perfect complement to the WalleyGrip2, offering users an unparalleled combination of convenience, style, and practicality.

"A quick search on Amazon will yield an abundance of magnets that can be affixed to the back of your phone, yet none compare to the MagicMagnet," said Victor Chor, Founder of InfinaCore™. He continued, "Our team went back to the drawing board and reimagined a magnet that offers more than just magnetic attraction. Its unique silicone composition provides a secure, non-slip experience for smartphone owners and also enables versatile vertical attachment options."

InfinaCore™ is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in wireless technology and convenience. With the introduction of the MagicMagnet, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to developing cutting-edge products that enhance the lives of its customers.

Press Kit: HERE

ABOUT INFINACORE

InfinaCore™ is a leading innovator in wireless technology and convenience, focused on developing products that enhance the lives of its customers. With a mission to revolutionize the way people interact with their devices, InfinaCore™ is dedicated to creating cutting-edge, high-quality products that offer convenience, style, and functionality.

For more information about the MagicMagnet or to arrange an interview with InfinaCore™, please contact: Victor Chor, InfinaCore™ www.infinacore.com , 355785@email4pr.com, 917-386-3323

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinacore-launches-revolutionary-silicone-based-magicmagnet-unlocks-the-full-potential-of-your-smartphone-301792018.html

SOURCE InfinaCore