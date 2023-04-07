Finding a Board-Certified Truck Accident Attorney in Oregon

Meet Attorney Tom D'Amore, the Only Board-Certified Truck Accident Attorney Residing in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a truck accident lawyer in Oregon for a seriously injured family member may be harder than you think. If you are looking for a truck accident attorney that delivers strong results and is board-certified, there are few options in Oregon. Not all attorneys have the same experience, and some out of state attorneys do not actually practice in Oregon. In fact, D'Amore Law Group's founding attorney Tom D'Amore is the only board-certified truck accident lawyer that lives in Oregon. Here's a look at Tom's background and an overview of his experience.

About the Certifications

The National Board of Trial Advocacy, or NBTA, is the only national organization that offers accredited board certification for truck accident lawyers. The NBTA is a non-profit organization that dedicates itself not only to improving the quality of legal advocacy provided to consumers, but also to helping them select qualified attorneys. It is also the first certifying board to be accredited by the American Bar Association.

To receive a certification from the NBTA, an attorney needs to pass an extensive peer review process and meet several professional qualifications. This certification is provided in partnership with the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA).

Currently, Attorney Tom D'Amore is the only board-certified truck accident attorney in Oregon through this organization. D'Amore is also certified by the NBTA in Civil Trial Law and Civil Practice Advocacy. While there are attorneys who practice truck accident law, few attorneys in the United States are board-certified in truck accident law.

Tom D'Amore's Experience

For over 30 years, Tom has practiced personal injury law in Oregon, Washington, and California. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his skilled, compassionate, and ethical representation. This includes Trial Lawyer of the Year by the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association in 2020, AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell, Super Lawyers Top 50 attorney in Oregon, and a 2016 Arthur H. Bryant Public Justice Award by the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association. Tom also serves on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee for the American Association for Justice and is past President of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association. He takes pride in helping improve his extended community in Oregon by supporting organizations like Good Deeds, Oregon Food Bank, Safe Kids Oregon, and End Distracted Driving.

About D'Amore Law Group:

D'Amore Law Group was founded by Tom D'Amore in 1992 with the sole focus of seeking justice for individuals and families harmed by another's wrongful conduct. In that time, the firm has represented more than 2,000 individuals and families and obtained several multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured victims. With four convenient locations in Portland, Lake Oswego, Bend, and Vancouver, the firm is committed to providing ethical, knowledgeable legal representation to personal injury victims throughout Oregon and Washington. To schedule a consultation with an experienced truck accident attorney in Oregon, please visit damorelaw.com.

