ClearBags Expands Slimline Packaging Options and Adds New Holographic Bags

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags has expanded their packaging options for Slimline cards and have also added to their holographic bag collection.

ClearBags has been providing the public with quality wholesale packaging options for over 30 years. With new additions every month, ClearBags strives to supply unique and extensive packaging options for everyday hobbyists to large businesses. This month's new packaging additions feature new flap bags and card jackets for Slimline cards as well as new holographic bags with child resistant zippers.

Flap Bags

Archival safe and acid and lignin free, Crystal Clear Bags® with a Flap protect your slimline cards from dust and fingerprints, making them ideal for retail environments, markets, boutiques, and more. These crystal clear bags are made in multiple sizes for mini, large or traditional slimline card sizes. These bags are meant to fit one set of a card and envelope. These food safe bags come with a resealable adhesive strip on the flap of the bag that can be folded past the opening of the bag if needed.

Card Jackets

Designed for Slimline cards, Crystal Clear Card Jackets are acid and lignin free, food safe, and archival quality. These card jackets wrap around the slimline card while still allowing it to be opened and read. These 1.6 mil BOPP card jackets are perfect for markets, retail, boutiques, or simply displaying cards and messages. Available in packs of 100, these card jackets feature Crystal Clear optical clarity to fully display your cards.

Holographic Child Resistant Bags

A new addition to the holographic bag line is Child Resistant Bags. Holographic Child Resistant Pouch Bags are sure to stand out. Made to hold cannabis items, medication, cleaning supplies, and more for retail settings, markets, or personal use. These food safe, heat sealable bags come with a lab-approved ASTM/CPSC compliant zipper that require two-hand dexterity to operate. Instructions are pre-printed on the inside flap for customer convenience.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

