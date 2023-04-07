Companies are Choosing iLeasePro for ASC 842 Lease Accounting

iLeasePro ASC 842 Lease Accounting Software increased customers by 100% in 2022
BEVERLY, MA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iLease Management LLC, a leading provider of the iLeaseProASC 842 lease accounting software, announced today that it doubled its customer base in 2022. This achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to providing innovative and reliable solutions to help businesses comply with the new lease accounting standards.
Since its inception, iLease Management LLC has been committed to simplifying the complex process of lease accounting for its clients. By leveraging the latest technology and working closely with industry experts, the company has developed a user-friendly software solution that automates and streamlines the lease accounting process.
As a result of its dedication and hard work, iLease Management LLC has seen an unprecedented growth in its customer base over the past three years. The company's innovative solution has helped businesses of all sizes to comply with the ASC 842 lease accounting standard, which has become increasingly important in the current economic climate.
"We are thrilled to announce that our customer base has doubled in 2022," said John Meedzan, CEO. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the value that our lease accounting software solution provide to our clients. We are proud to be a trusted partner to businesses across various industries and look forward to continuing to help them meet their lease accounting needs."
With this significant growth, iLease Management LLC is poised to continue its upward trajectory and help even more businesses streamline their lease accounting process in 2023 and beyond. The company remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and looks forward to serving its clients for many years to come.
About iLease Management LLC
iLease Management LLC, developer of iLeasePro, is an internet technology company founded in 2012 and is in the business of making it easier for lessee firms to manage the lease lifecycle of real estate and equipment leases and comply with the FASB ASC 842 Lease Accounting changes. iLeasePro’s innovative approach to comprehensive lease management is designed to promote organizational collaboration and efficiency through the application of a state-of-the-art cloud-based technology solution. iLease Management is headquartered in Beverly, MA. For more information, please visit http://www.iLeasePro.com.
