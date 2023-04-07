Embedded Analytics Market Size to Reach US$ 117.3 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 12.5%

Embedded Analytics Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-2028

Market Overview:

Embedded analytics refers to a digital workplace capability wherein data analysis occurs within a natural workflow of users. It offers visual workflows, static reports, dashboards, hoc querying, predictive analytics, mobile reporting, and benchmarking. It assists in enhancing decision-making, increasing productivity and sales, and improving business performance. It also aids in maintaining brand identity and data confidentiality and generating more revenues. Besides this, it helps customize actions based on the interaction of customers with dashboards and visualizations. As a result, embedded analytics is widely employed in the healthcare, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, e-commerce, defense, education, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries around the world.

Embedded Analytics Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for embedded analytics as it assists in managing real-time data generation represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of big data and the internet of things (IoT) among numerous organizations to achieve optimum performance is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising demand for embedded analytics due to various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and increased efficiency and productivity, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for embedded analytics due to the rapid adoption of mobile devices and cloud computing is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the rising utilization of embedded analytics by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is strengthening the market growth.

Embedded Analytics Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Infor (Koch Industries Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Logi Analytics Inc. (Insightsoftware Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc)

TIBCO Software Inc

The report has segmented the market based on solution, analytics tool, deployment mode, business function, organization size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Analytics Tool:

Dashboard and Data Visualization

Self-service Tools

Benchmarking

Reporting

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Business Function:

Finance

Human Resources

Marketing and Sales

Production

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

