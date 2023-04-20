The deal experts at 420CouponCodes.com have revealed the 2023 4/20 Sales Guide for holiday shoppers

Every April ignites the largest one-day retail event in the niche. The 4/20 sales guide offers users expertly curated deals as retailers begin a retail frenzy.
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual 4/20 canna-holiday is approaching, and the coupon site 420CouponCodes.com has curated its 7th annual roundup of 420 sales from over 400 vendors and 1200 products with deep discounts. Additionally, this year features the inaugural guide to 420 Sales Canada, as Canadians have a larger menu of items available for purchase online.
Legal cannabis product shopping is experiencing a boom in the online marketplace, as more states in the US and countries around the world continue to pass laws expanding recreational and medical use. Online retailers specializing in cannabis-related products have seen a significant increase in demand, especially during major sales events such as the annual 4/20 canna-holiday. With legalization in more states and countries, consumers are looking for convenient and accessible ways to purchase their favorite products, and online shopping has become the go-to option. Many online retailers are taking advantage of the shopping holiday to kickstart their annual sales targets, resulting in even more aggressive discounts this year.
According to Chris Paniagua, the founding CEO, their platform provides an up-to-date daily list of the leading online retailers offering significant discounts on cannabis-related products during the 420 sales shopping season. The spokesperson added that 420CouponCodes.com is the largest and most frequently visited coupon site wholly dedicated to 420-related products worldwide, and their team has been devoted to providing customers with the best deals, discounts, and coupon codes since 2016.
About 420 Coupon Codes
The website hosts the world's largest selection of discount codes from all prominent retailers in the cannabis industry. Since its inception over 7 years ago, 420 Coupon Codes has grown tremendously to encompass a vast amount of promotional offers from the best retailers in their niche. The company's focus continues to be on helping end-users (many of whom are medical patients and military veterans) find the best discounts for the products they were already buying online.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.