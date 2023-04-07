Airlines reopen China-Đà Nẵng air routes

VIETNAM, April 7 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Okay Airways and Pacific Airlines will begin their flights connecting the central city with Hunan, China and Muan, Korea from late of April, increasing number of airlines restarting operations at the Đà Nẵng International Airport to 28.

A source from the Đà Nẵng International Terminal company said Okay Airways plans to reconnect Đà Nẵng and Hunan, China from May 2 with three regular flights per week, while Pacific Airlines will restart chartered flights between Muan, Korea and Đà Nẵng with 30 flights from April 28 to October 9.

AHT also said the national flag carrier (VNA), Vietnam Airlines will resume Đà Nẵng-Guangzhou, China, flights from April 24 to October 27 with two flights per week on Monday and Friday.

The airlines will reconnect Đà Nẵng-Shanghai and Đà Nẵng-Chengdu on Thursday and Sunday between April and October.

VNA, which covers three of 16 international routes connecting Đà Nẵng and global destinations, has already resumed four flights, from Đà Nẵng to Bangkok, Thailand and daily Đà Nẵng-Incheon, Korea.

It has reopened the Narita-Đà Nẵng route on March 28.

Đà Nẵng has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are internationals, hosting an average of 100 and 112 flights per day since last March.

The Đà Nẵng International Airport terminal, which is designed to handle 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030, has earned the four-star standard by the SkyTrax – a consult on airline and airport star rating – making it as the only airport in Việt Nam in the list of top 23 four-star airports in Asia.

Deputy general director of AHT, Đỗ Trọng Hậu said the terminal has drastically improved service quality as well as speeding up digitalisation of procedure since 2021.

The company, in co-operation with Hội An Art Troupe, introduces traditional art performance in serving passengers at the boarding lobby on Friday evening. — VNS