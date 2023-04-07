Global Warehouse Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Report 2023-2030: Emerging OpEx-oriented Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business Model will Drive the AMR Market to Newer Heights

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,727 in the last 365 days.
Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) are expected to account 20% market share in coming 5 years in the total warehouse automation market.
This research study about the global autonomous mobile robots provides pertinent insight and information about the penetration of technology in warehousing industry. The industry is expected to triple its size by the year 2030 and these positive projections point to an industry with tremendous growth potential. The study also highlights an upward market trajectory trend that is being sustained by improvements in technology, demand, and competitiveness among industry players.
Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) have gained popularity among warehouses and logistical companies to improve operational efficiency, speed, precision, and safety. AMRs can understand and navigate their environment independently using sophisticated sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning and compute for path planning. Equipped with cameras and sensors, AMRs can detect and avoid unexpected obstacles, such as fallen boxes or crowds of people, by adjusting their path and continuing with their task.
The evolution of large companies such as Amazon, Alibaba and other e-commerce giants has largely been driven by the effectiveness and efficiency of their warehousing operations. Warehousing is as old as humanity itself. However, the concept of warehousing gained new meaning as a result of the industrial revolution.
An increase in manufacturing meant that there was an increase in the demand for raw materials and an increase in the production of different goods. Today, Warehousing is a specialized activity. The function of the warehouse has moved from being a simple storage facility to fulfilling other functions such as receiving goods and managing inventory, as a display for commercial buyers, packaging orders, order confirmation and labeling and dispatching them.
Warehousing for large and small corporations can have a negative impact on operations if best practices are not employed to handle the different functions that define the activity. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) provide the best and cost-effective solutions for companies seeking to eliminate market inefficiencies.
Built with the latest technologies in terms of software and sustainable materials for the hardware, these robots can perform most if not all of the warehousing tasks such as picking and packing, transportation, and inventory management. The inbuilt software allows the robots to use sensors, cameras, and other technology to navigate and perform tasks within a warehouse.
The key industries that are driving the demand for AMRs are e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing. It is a move towards increasing customer satisfaction and experience. The faster the customer receives their shipment in the condition ordered, the higher their level of satisfaction.
This move has also led to an increase in the number of technology companies seeking a share of this lucrative market. With an emphasis on aesthetics and functionality, these companies have developed and produced AMRs for every aspect of warehousing and the application of AI is now the leading feature of differentiation.
Competition
The AMR industry is dominated by players both big and small who not only seek to maximize profits but also to produce better products that serve individual customer needs.
A company's competitiveness is thus determined by its organization, size, investments in research and development, its marketing and branding activities, its ability to meet customer needs and its relationship with customers. Competition is an aggressive nature of business with companies seeking to increase their market share and have a positive return on their investment.
Fortunately, this has increased the level of creativity and innovation in the industry, which has led to the development of better robots that can handle multiple warehousing functions.
Some of the leading players in the market include KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, GreyOrange, and Locus Robotics. These companies are well-established players in the market and have a strong global presence. They are known for their advanced technology, and they are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay ahead of the competition.
The collective investment in warehouse robotics was close to $250 million in 2018 which doubled to reach half a million in 2020, despite of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the capital invested in warehouse robotics again increased by 2x to reach around $1billion. The mammoth funding in this segment which is doubling every two years signifies that the warehouse robotics holds high growth potential for emerging players.
Other notable players in the market include companies such as ABB, Mobile Industrial Robots, Clearpath Robotics, and Omron Adept Technologies. These companies also have a strong presence across regions, and they are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay competitive in the market. They are also entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies to expand their presence in the market.
In addition to the established players, the market also has several new and emerging players. These companies are focusing on developing new and advanced AMR technologies to meet the changing demands of the market. They are also entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with established players to gain a foothold in the market.
Overall, the AMR market in warehousing is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market.
