Global Biotech Partnering Deals Terms and Agreements Report 2023: Gain an In-depth Understanding of Deal trends Since 2018

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2018 to 2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 6,800 biotech deals.
These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest biotech agreements announced in the life sciences since 2018. The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review biotech deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering biotech partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for biotech deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the biotech partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active biotech dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 6,800 online deal records of actual biotech deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of biotech dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in biotech dealmaking since 2018, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading biotech deals since 2018. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in biotech dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of biotech deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of biotech partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2018, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of biotech partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2018. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by biotech partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in biotech partnering and dealmaking since 2018. In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biotech technologies and products.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in biotech dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Biotech partnering over the years
2.3. Most active biotech dealmakers
2.4. Biotech partnering by deal type
2.5. Biotech partnering by therapy area
2.6. Biotech partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for biotech partnering
2.7.1 Biotech partnering headline values
2.7.2 Biotech deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Biotech deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Biotech royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading biotech deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top biotech deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active biotech dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active biotech dealmakers
4.3. Most active biotech partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Biotech contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biotech contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Biotech dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Biotech deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Biotech deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Biotech deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Biotech deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading
