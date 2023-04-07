Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2023: Opportunities, Key Trends and Drivers Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics 2018-2027

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,744 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card industry in Switzerland is expected to grow steadily in H1 2023 and record a strong growth in H2 2023. The gift card market in the country will reach US$ 2,421.6 million by 2027. Despite near-term challenges in 2023, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Switzerland remains strong.
Gift card market in 2022 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.
Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2023. Gift card industry in Switzerland has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
Reasons to buy
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Switzerland
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Switzerland
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Switzerland
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Switzerland
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Switzerland
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Switzerland
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ps7up
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switzerland-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-report-2023-opportunities-key-trends-and-drivers-intelligence-and-future-growth-dynamics-2018-2027-301792381.html
SOURCE Research and Markets