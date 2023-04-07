Dan Pinkham of Lakehurst Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW LONDON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio announces the upcoming streaming interview of Lakehurst Consulting CEO, Dan Pinkham. Lakehurst Consulting recently expanded its process and performance improvement services nationally. Lakehurst clients experience manufacturing cost reductions from three to eight percent through process and performance improvement.

“As a highly experienced expert consultants, our staff offers fresh perspectives along with innovative solutions that organizations cannot identify, craft, and implement themselves. Because we work in a broad range of industries and companies, our consultants can draw on that expertise to deliver business optimization and efficiency. The strategic solutions we develop save clients money, time, and stress,” commented Lakehurst CEO, Dan Pinkham. “Too often people cannot read the label when they are is inside the jar.”

Lakehurst brings new and exciting perspectives coupled with advice, skills, and techniques that immediately impact companies. Running a business in today’s challenging times can be extremely daunting. Leaders need to manage many different facets to continue to grow and prosper, from accounting and finance to operations and management. Most business owners wear multiple hats and it can be impossible to do it all by oneself and be successful. Bringing in Lakehurst operational experts can help manufacturing executives navigate the complexities involved to maximize manufacturing operations. Lakehurst provides unbiased solutions that empower businesses to overcome challenges and increase EBITDA.

“The fact is businesses need to make sure they are not continually throwing away money. Any one mistake or error could put the whole business at risk if poorly managed” says Mr Pinkham. “We encourage business leaders to ask themselves “am I busy?” or “am I busy making money?”

About Dan Pinkham – Dan Pinkham is the CEO and Principal Consultant of Lakehurst Consulting, LLC, a business and operational process consulting firm which he founded in 2019. His career has spanned over thirty years in which he worked as an engineer and operations leader at chemical manufacturing plants then transitioned into driving operational excellence across manufacturing sites internationally for two different companies. He launched his company to address leaders’ needs to identify hidden value in their businesses and bring it to the bottom line. He has an MBA from Marshall University, a BS in Chemical Engineering from The University of Maine, and is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt

About Lakehurst Consulting – Lakehurst is a business and operational process consulting firm focused on helping clients eliminate waste and maximize profits utilizing structured problem-solving techniques. They help business leaders generate increased earnings by identifying the key cost drivers and bottlenecks in operations and putting in place sustainable solutions to improve performance.

About Close Up Television & Radio – Close Up Television & Radio is a premiere news magazine TV program and Podcast spotlighting the most successful business owners and thinkers across America. Close Up Television is a Telly Award winning broadcast that has featured thousands of industry leaders on their shows. Their News Magazine Show is viewed and listened to by millions of people who continue to be captivated by their intellectual, informative and entertaining storytelling style.

Close Up Radio will feature Dan Pinkham in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday April 11th at 11am EST and with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 18th at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (913) 948 3686

For more information, visit www.lakehurstconsulting.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno