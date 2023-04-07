Final Day to Register: 2 Day Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements Training Course (June 19-20, 2023)

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,671 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This specialist two-day seminar has been specifically developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions.
Presented by an international specialist in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.
Reduce your exposure to risk and liability in your contracts in two essential days
Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood. Frequently, the parties are:
Who Should Attend:
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Introduction
Pre-contract agreements - background and drafting
Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities
Exclusions and limitations of liability
Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship
Comparative workshop session
Day 2
Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss
Q&A Interactive Session: Identifying types of damages
Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis
Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 1 - choice of law and jurisdiction
Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 2 - arbitration and dispute resolution
Speakers:
Arun Singh OBE
International Lawyer & Consultant
Falconbury Ltd
Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and Head of Commercial Law at KPMG Legal. Arun is cited and ranked in Chambers Guide of the World's Leading Lawyers.
He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets. He also handles international legal risk management matters.
Arun advises a range of international organisations. He is a Visiting Professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, Senior Associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.
He is a recognised corporate educator and a non executive director of 4 international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.
Arun's work for SME's and clients such as BA, BP, CMSLegal, Orange, Diageo, KPMG, Motorola includes working with managers on business skills such as leadership, impact and influence, team dynamics, international management negotiations and conflict resolution. He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management.
Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications, including Thorogood's Special Report on Business and Contract Law, facilitator for company programmes and corporate speaker to conferences.
