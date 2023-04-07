Thin Film Sensor Market to Surpass US$ 3.8 Billion by 2031, North America Held the Largest Share of Around 33.8% Says Transparency Market Research

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,691 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global thin film sensor market size was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022, and the market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.8 Bn by 2031. The global industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2031.
Growing compliance with stringent regulatory requirements that guarantee safety for workers in different end-use sectors is projected to drive business opportunities in the global thin film sensor market.
Rise in demand for flexible, wearable, and portable electronics, electronic device miniaturization and increasing use of thin film sensors in medical equipment are estimated to increase market value of thin film sensors. The three main categories of thin film sensors are gas, temperature, and pressure sensors.
A wide range of physical parameters, including pH level, humidity, temperature, conductivity, and pressure, can be recorded using film sensors. Therefore, they are employed in various products, including spacecraft, batteries, HVAC systems, telecommunication satellites, and household appliances.
Prominent market players are collaborating and merging strategically to develop and launch innovative products to acquire an edge over their competitors. Key companies have significant growth potential in the global thin film sensor market due to ongoing research in nano thin films.
Numerous poisonous and combustible gases, such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S), are utilized in industrial operations and can pose a serious threat to nearby employees. It is essential to constantly check the level of toxic gases in industrial facilities in order to prevent mishaps, which is boosting the adoption of thin film sensors.
Technology improvements, increase in use for thin film sensors across a range of end-use sectors, and surge in R&D spending are likely to drive market development. Thin film sensors are gaining traction in end-use sectors including aerospace & military, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and oil & gas.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 2.7 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 3.8 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|3.8%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|194 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Material, Application, End-use Industry
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies covered
|AMETEK Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Endress+Hauser Management AG, GEOMATEC Co., Ltd., Heraeus Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Jiaxing JingKong Electronic Co.,Ltd, Littelfuse, Inc., OMEGA Engineering Inc., Sensing Devices LLC, Senstech AG, TE connectivity, Tekscan, Inc., United Electric Controls, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Thin Film Sensor Market: Growth Drivers
Global Thin Film Sensor Market: Regional Landscape
Global Thin Film Sensor Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global thin film sensor market are as follows
Global Thin Film Sensor Market: Segmentation
Type
Material
Application
End-use Industry
Regions
