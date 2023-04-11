Automated Dispensing Machines Market Size, Industry Share Analysis And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

Automated Dispensing Machines Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Automated Dispensing Machines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Dispensing Machines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automated dispensing machines market. As per TBRC’s automated dispensing machines market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $5.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the automated dispensing machines market is due to rising geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest automated dispensing machines industry share. Major automated dispensing machines manufacturers include Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., SciptPro LLC, Omnicell Inc., Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc.

Automated Dispensing Machines Market Segments

• By Product: Automated medication dispensing and storage system., Automated packaging and labelling systems, Automated tabletop counters, Automated medication compounding systems

• By Application: In-patient, Out-patient

• By End user: Hospitals, Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global automated dispensing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated dispensing machines (ADMs) are medication distribution systems that provide computer-controlled medicine storage, dispensing, and monitoring. These machines' primary purpose is to improve the efficiency of medicine distribution and patient safety, and they are currently widely used in many hospitals.

