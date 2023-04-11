Global Polyphenylene Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Outlook For 2023-2032

Polyphenylene Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polyphenylene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polyphenylene market. As per TBRC’s polyphenylene market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $6.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the polyphenylene market is due to demand for the replacement of conventional materials. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyphenylene industry share. Major players in the polyphenylene industry include Toray Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kureha Corporation.

Polyphenylene Market Segments

By Type: Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyphenylene Ether or Oxide (PPE or PPO), Other Types

By Application: Composites, Engineering Plastics, High Performance Lubricants, Filter Bags, Other Applications

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Coatings, Other End-Use Industries

By Geography: The global polyphenylene industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyphenylene refers to polymers whose repeat unit is a phenylene radical, but primarily a polyphenylene oxide. These polymers are heat and corrosion resistant, with a high strength.

