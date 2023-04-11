Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Revenue Forecast For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Offshore Decommissioning Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the offshore decommissioning market. As per TBRC’s offshore decommissioning market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $7.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the offshore decommissioning market is due to increase in government investment in well-plugging and abandoned activities. Europe region is expected to hold the largest offshore decommissioning industry share. Major offshore decommissioning producers include Aker Solutions ASA, Ramboll Group A/S, AF Gruppen, TechnipFMC PLC, John Wood Group PLC.

Offshore Decommissioning Market Segments
By Service Type: Project Management, Engineering And Planning, Permitting And Regulatory Compliance, Platform Preparation, Well Plugging And Abandonment, Conductor Removal, Mobilization And Demobilization of Derrick Barges, Platform Removal, Pipeline And Power Cable Decommissioning, Materials Disposal, Site Clearance
By Structure Type: Topside, Substructure, Subsea Infrastructure
By Application: Shallow Water, Deep Water
By Geography: The global offshore decommissioning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Offshore decommissioning refers to the procedure for putting an offshore platform's oil and gas operations to a stop and restoring the seafloor and ocean to the condition in which they were before the lease was signed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Offshore Decommissioning Market Trends
4. Offshore Decommissioning Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Offshore Decommissioning Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

