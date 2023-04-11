Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size, Industry Share Analysis And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

Immersion Cooling Fluids Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Immersion Cooling Fluids Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the immersion cooling fluids market. As per TBRC’s immersion cooling fluids market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $2.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth in the immersion cooling fluids market is due to growing demand for data centers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest immersion cooling fluids market share. Major immersion cooling fluids companies include Submer Technologies SL, 3M Company, Cargill Incorporated, Castrol Limited, Fuchs Petrolub SE.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Segments

•By Technology: Single-Phase Immersion Cooling, Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

•By Cooling Fluid: Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fluids, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids, Other Cooling Fluid

•By Application: High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Other Application

•By End User: Transformers, Data Centers, EV Batteries, Solar Photovoltaic

•By Geography: The global immersion cooling fluids industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Immersion cooling fluids are liquids or fluids that are used to cool IT hardware components by immersing them in a dielectric fluid.

