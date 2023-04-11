Baler Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Baler Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Baler Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the baler market. As per TBRC’s baler market forecast, the baler market size is expected to grow to $5.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.
The growing adoption of livestock farming is driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, IHI Corporation, International Baler Corporation.
Baler Market Segments
1) By Product: Round Balers, Square Balers
2) By Industry: Agriculture, Livestock, and Other Industries
3) By Size: Bound with Twine, Strapping, Netting, or Wire
4) By Application: Hay Compressing, Straw Compressing, Cotton Compressing, Other Applications
5) By End Use: Individual, Commercial
The baler refers to a piece of farm equipment used to compact a harvest that has been scraped and sliced into manageable, transportable, and practical bales for storage. Bales can be rectangular or cylindrical, of varied diameters, wrapped with twine, strapping, netting, or wire, and produced by various types of balers, each of which is frequently employed. Additionally, industrial balers are used in material recycling plants, typically for the transportation of metal, plastic, or paper bales.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Baler Market Trends
4. Baler Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Baler Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
