25,000 Health Facilities Across India Are Transforming Public Health Systems to Address Growing Critical Climate Issues

An IKEA Foundation and SELCO Foundation partnership embarks upon the world's largest public health infrastructure program to sustainably upgrade health facilities with solar energy

25,000 health care facilities in 12 states in India will be powered by sustainable energy, and upgraded with energy efficient medical equipments by 2026.

According to the 2023 IPCC Report, power generation, buildings, industry, and transport are responsible for close to 80% of global emissions, therefore, investing in clean energy & efficiency is one of the key solutions to mitigate climate change.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, State Health Missions and SELCO Foundation, has received initial funding of €48 million from the IKEA Foundation.

In 2021, WHO identified climate change as the biggest global health threat of the 21st century. While half of the world's population continue to lack access to essential health services, according to a 2019 Health care climate footprint report, if the healthcare sector were a country, it would be the fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230407005011/en/

In a significant step towards transforming the public health infrastructure for improved sustainability, SELCO Foundation and IKEA Foundation, in partnership with India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and various State Health Missions, have launched a groundbreaking initiative ‘Energy for Health'. The program recognises climate adaptation and mitigation at the center to all efforts to upgrade the public health facilities across the world.

Speaking about the significance of this program globally, Dr. Maria Neira, Assistant Director-General a.i., Division of Healthier Populations, and Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, at the World Health Organization said, "Reliable electricity in health-care facilities is essential to save lives and to provide quality health care. And yet, one billion people around the world are still served by health-care facilities without reliable electricity or with no electricity access at all. Decentralized renewable energies represent a key opportunity to accelerate electrification of health-care facilities, including in remote areas. I congratulate the Government of India and our partners from Selco Foundation and Ikea Foundation for this critical program, which will have a transformative impact on strengthening the health system".

The first-of-a-kind initiative will bring solar energy solutions with efficient medical and electrical equipment to 25,000 healthcare facilities in 12 states by 2026. Across the 12 states under this program, there is a diversity in terms of topography, socio-economic vulnerabilities, disease burden and climate. This diversity across selected geographies will contribute to this programme serving as a showcase globally- innovating on approaches, models and processes relevant for similar contexts in other parts of the world.

Reflecting on India's leadership in the effort, Dr. Harish Hande, CEO of SELCO Foundation said, "Affordable and equitable access to healthcare is a function of two aspects- one, resources required to deliver health care, and two, cost of accessing health care. Through this program, SELCO Foundation and IKEA Foundation, along with India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and various State Health Missions, will showcase at scale how sustainable energy can be used to make health services affordable at the doorstep of the poor."

‘Energy for Health' initiative brings with it positive impacts across the spectrum of stakeholders- for last mile communities in their access to timely healthcare; for health facility staff in ensuring a conducive work environment to provide quality services; for health sector in reducing energy and equipment-related costs as well as avoiding wastage of vaccines and other critical resources; reinforcing climate resilience building and carbon mitigation efforts while ensuring positive health outcomes for all citizens.

Mr. Per Heggenes, CEO of IKEA Foundation said, "‘At the IKEA Foundation, we strongly believe caring for the health of people and our planet must go hand-in-hand. This initiative will improve healthcare outcomes and reduce emissions, by providing reliable and renewable energy to thousands of clinics. Our hope is that the success of this programme can serve as a model for building effective and efficient health systems globally.'

Supported by IKEA Foundation, through this initiative, SELCO Foundation along with Government of India will create systems and processes that demonstrate ownership, management, and regular maintenance of the energy systems and appliances. Together, through the 25,000 public health facilities, technical knowledge and capacity, as well as guidelines and policies that enable health staff at different levels to plan for public health infrastructure in a sustainable manner will be improved. The program will also improve the local technical network for solar energy, which could potentially also have indirect impacts on local economies and boost adoption of solar energy across other sectors as well.

The initiative aims to reach over 170 million people across the 12 states and improve working conditions for over 160,000 front line health staff at these health facilities. Across the 25,000 public health facilities, this will add ~100MW of solar energy capacity in the country, and mitigate over 3 million tonnes of CO2e emissions over a 20 year period. These will directly contribute to India's Net Zero targets, while also creating a paradigm shift on how health targets can be achieved for resource constrained communities across the world in an efficient manner.

About the partners:

SELCO Foundation:

Established in 2010, SELCO Foundation's mission is to develop holistic solutions that use sustainable energy as a catalyst to address poverty alleviation alongside ensuring environmental sustainability. SELCO's interventions lead to the sustainable delivery of essential services such as healthcare, and enable improvements in livelihoods productivity and till date more than 7 million people have been impacted. The foundation does this by also developing enabling conditions, i.e the ecosystem for sustainable energy solutions to be locally developed, adopted, scaled and institutionalized through stakeholders including government agencies, financiers, local NGOs and enterprises.

For more information, visit www.selco foundation.org, and follow them on Twitter (@SELCOFoundation) and LinkedIn.

IKEA Foundation:

The IKEA Foundation is a strategic philanthropy that focuses its grant making efforts on tackling the two biggest threats to children's futures: poverty and climate change. It currently grants more than €200 million per year to help improve family incomes and quality of life while protecting the planet from climate change. Since 2009, the IKEA Foundation has granted more than €1.5 billion to create a better future for children and their families.

In 2021 the Board of the IKEA Foundation decided to make an additional €1 billion available over the next five years to accelerate the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Learn more at: www.ikeafoundation.org or by following them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230407005011/en/