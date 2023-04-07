Lotte Cultureworks chooses Christie 4K RGB pure laser projection for premium large format cinema auditoriums in South Korea

This includes Superplex hall with the world's largest screen, lit by dual Christie CP4450-RGBs

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is pleased to announce that Lotte Cultureworks, a subsidiary of Lotte Group that manages the operations of Lotte Cinema, has acquired 4K RGB pure laser projection systems for its flagship Superplex World Tower auditorium in Seoul, as well as several premium large format (PLF) auditoriums across South Korea.

The second largest cinema chain in South Korea has readily embraced RGB pure laser projection to provide the ultimate experience to discerning moviegoers demanding the best cinematic visuals and audio. These premium auditoriums are powered by the Christie CP4450-RGB and CP4440-RGB pure laser cinema projectors featuring CineLife+ electronics, Christie Real|Laser™ illumination technology, and an all-in-one design with integrated cooling and sealed optical path. They provide incredibly colorful and detailed, true-to-life 4K images while benefiting from a platform designed to support the content and formats of the future.

A spokesperson from Lotte Cultureworks said, "we firmly believe that the cinema holds the power to take movie enthusiasts on an extraordinary journey. To deliver such unforgettable experiences to our patrons, we have spared no effort in investing in cutting-edge technologies, such as Christie's state-of-the-art 4K RGB pure laser cinema projectors for our PLF auditoriums. With Superplex World Tower's high average seat occupancy rate of 62.5% during recent screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water, it's clear that our commitment to providing premium cinematic experiences has truly paid off."

The newly refurbished Superplex World Tower auditorium is located in Lotte World Tower, the tallest building in South Korea. It is currently the record holder for the world's largest screen at 34 meters wide, and is lit by dual Christie CP4450-RGB pure laser projectors that deliver a combined brightness of up to 110,000 lumens for a spectacular large-screen experience. Visuals from the two projectors have been perfectly aligned to display a completely seamless image using Christie® Mystique™ Cinema, an auto-calibrating image alignment software and camera kit that simplifies the calibration process for dual-projection setups.

Outside of Seoul, Christie CP4440-RGB pure laser projectors are installed in PLF auditoriums located at Lotte Cinema Yongam in Cheongju, Lotte Cinema Dongtan in Suwon, and Lotte Cinema MBCine in Jinju, which are equipped with screens measuring 13 to 17 meters. These deployments underscore the aspirations of moviegoers from regional cities to enjoy the latest films on the largest screens presented in the best available formats. Similar to the Christie

CP4450-RGB, the CP4440-RGB is a DCI-compliant, direct-coupled RGB pure laser cinema projector that excels in image quality, operational lifetime and efficiency, and onscreen brightness, making it the ideal projection system for PLF theatres.

Han Kim, executive director for APAC, Cinema, Christie, commented, "we are delighted that Lotte Cultureworks has selected our advanced CP4450-RGB and CP4440-RGB for the flagship Superplex hall and other PLF theatres. This decision is a testament to the exceptional value that Christie provides to our longstanding customers such as Lotte Cinema, with whom we have a cherished relationship. Our 4K RGB pure laser projection systems will further strengthen Lotte Cinema's position as the leading exhibitor that redefines the cinema experience, offering its patrons unmatched and immersive visuals."

Christie's current lineup of CineLife+™ Series cinema projectors feature ultra-fast Series 4 processing electronics. CineLife+ expands the horizons of cinema projection technology by bringing advanced format capabilities to PLF and mainstream cinemas. Together with Christie Real|Laser illumination technology that offers over 50,000 hours of optimal performance and a streamlined UX-designed touch-panel, the CineLife+ Series is at the forefront of modern cinema.

These high-performance projectors deliver more than 95 percent of Rec. 2020 spec without filtering or color correction, superior contrast ratio, and the capability to reproduce 2D and 3D content at 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second. The rich, deep and intense colors and contrast create astounding visuals for audiences to enjoy, while delivering significant operational efficiencies to cinema owners.

Media Contact

CHAN Tsung Yi, Christie Digital, + 65 6877 8793, tsungyi.chan@christiedigital.com

SOURCE Christie Digital