4 Day Drafting Effective Pharmaceutical Patents Training Course: Explore the Latest Strategies and Gain Useful Insights and Practical Solutions to Your Drafting Issues (May 16-19, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting Effective Pharmaceutical Patents Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The highly complex area of pharmaceutical patents is looked at in detail in this course. The expert faculty will take you through the key differences between the European and US systems and how these can impact your patents.
They will explore the latest strategies and give you useful insights and practical solutions to your drafting issues. By understanding the importance of aligning your patent and regulatory strategies, you will improve your pharmaceutical claim drafting skills to the best advantage.
The practical claim drafting exercises included in the course will give you an opportunity to get to grips with the information in a safe environment and under the guidance of the trainers. They will help embed what you have learnt so that it can be taken back to the workplace and put into practice.
As well as receiving inside knowledge and top tips and advice from the highly experienced professionals from industry and private practice, the course also provides a valuable opportunity to network with others in similar roles from different companies. By attending, you can discuss your challenges with colleagues and our expert faculty and find solutions to your questions.
Key topics covered in this intensive training programme include:
Who Should Attend:
Key Topics Covered:
Summary of the course
Drafting primary patents - small molecules
Drafting primary patents - biologics
Primary patents workshop
Drafting with a focus towards interplay with regulatory issues
Data needed to support patent applications
Secondary patents
Secondary patents workshop
Speaker
Anthony Tridico
Managing Partner
Finnegan's European office in London
Dr. Anthony Tridico is the Managing Partner of Finnegan's European office in London and has over 20 years of experience protecting pharmaceutical inventions. Anthony practices all aspects of intellectual property law, from strategic patent portfolio management to litigation including strategic client counselling, due diligence investigations, patent portfolio management and analysis, prosecution and drafting, and appeals and oral hearings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).
He also offers expertise in representing clients in the specialised areas of FDA Orange Book listing of patents, and patent term extensions. Anthony has served for over 15 years as adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School teaching patent law and patent prosecution and he has been recognized by Intellectual Asset Management as a leading patent prosecutor in the United Kingdom and Europe in the IAM Patent 1000, and as a top IP strategist by the IAM Strategy 300. Managing Intellectual Property named him an "IP Star" in the United Kingdom.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2v2u2g
