2 Day Level II ITAR/EAR Officer Seminar (Montreal, Canada - June 6-7, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Level II ITAR/EAR Officer" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building on critical compliance issues, this two-day, hands-on knowledge-sharing event teaches attendees how to build a bulletproof compliance program, conduct audits and draft a policy and procedure manual in order to become an effective compliance official.
Students will utilize scenarios and exercises to learn how to oversee an audit, develop an internal training program, utilize EAR exceptions effectively and examine the roles of the Empowered Official/Compliance Official, making this a MUST-ATTEND seminar!
Two-day seminar fee includes breakfast, lunch, seminar manual and a current copy of the ITAR. Space is limited. Registration will close once capacity is reached.
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 1: Tuesday, June 6th
COMPLIANCE BUILDING BLOCKS
TESTING YOUR COMPLIANCE PROGRAM
DAY 2: Wednesday, June 7th
COMPLIANCE OFFICIALS AND THE EAR
REMEDIAL MEASURES
Speakers
Suzanne Palmer
President
Export Compliance Solutions
Suzanne Palmer, President of Export Compliance Solutions, has 15 years of experience within the State Department and as a Licensing Officer, and over 10 years direct experience with the U. S. defense industry.
After leaving the State Department she joined Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems in Baltimore and then went on to work at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Combining U.S. Government and defense industry experience, Ms. Palmer specializes in training, interpreting the ITAR and the EAR Export Control Reform initiative and applying U.S. export control regulations.
She has served on the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) and as a Special Compliance Official (SCO) for a company operating under a Consent Agreement.
Lisa Bencivenga
Various
Lisa Bencivenga has has over twenty years of varied experience in export/import licensing and compliance issues with major defense contractors.
She has had the leading role in developing and implementing internal compliance programs, providing regulatory guidance, instituting license databases, training personnel at all corporate levels, conducting audits requested by clients and/or directed by the U.S. Department of State, coordinating investigations and working closely with legal departments while administering the full spectrum of corporate international export/import activities.
She has several years of experience in space-related export issues which includes obtaining and implementing complex licensing arrangements related to spacecraft and launch activities as a result of her employment with Orbital Sciences Corporation and The Boeing Company.
