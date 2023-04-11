Natural Surfactants Market Size Expected To Reach $24 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Natural Surfactants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Natural Surfactants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the natural surfactants market. As per TBRC’s natural surfactants market forecast, the natural surfactants market size is expected to grow to $24.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.
The increase in demand for personal care products is expected to propel the market growth. Europe is expected to hold the largest natural surfactants market share. Major market players include Akzo Nobel N V, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International PLC., Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Kao Corporation.
Natural Surfactants Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Anionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Nonionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Cationic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Amphoteric Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants)
2) By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial And Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications
3) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel
Natural surfactants refer to amphiphilic biological molecules that are typically extracellular and created by a range of microbes from a variety of sources, including waste products. Natural surfactants are commonly used in making a product foam, and they serve as cleaning ingredients in facial cleansers, shower gels, and shampoos.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Natural Surfactants Market Trends
4. Natural Surfactants Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Natural Surfactants Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
