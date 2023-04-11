Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hereditary Cancer Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hereditary Cancer Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hereditary cancer testing market. As per TBRC’s hereditary cancer testing market forecast, the hereditary cancer testing market size is expected to grow to $5.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer is expected to drive the hereditary cancer testing market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the hereditary cancer testing global market include Centogene NV, Ambry Genetics, Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics, PreventionGenetics.

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Segments

1) By Test Type: Multi Panel Test, Single-site Genetic Test

2) By Indication: Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Indications

3) By End user: Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers

The hereditary cancer testing refers to testing methods for hereditary cancers that can identify specific hereditary cancer diseases and disease-related gene mutations. This testing may decrease the risk of developing particular cancer mutants, allowing for a more comprehensive cancer risk for patients. The primary purpose of this cancer testing is to detect hereditary cancer early and maximize patient health outcomes. This testing procedure assists in identifying cancers for which one has a genetic risk and allows them to receive preventive treatment.

