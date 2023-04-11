Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antimicrobial hospital textiles market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $13.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The growth in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market is due to increase in awareness of hospital-acquired infections. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest antimicrobial hospital textiles market share. Major antimicrobial hospital textiles manufacturers include Sinterama S.p.A., Trevira GmbH, PurThread Technologies, LifeThreads Scrubs, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd.

Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market Segments

• By Type: Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Other Types (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Acrylic, and Cellulose Acetate)

• By Usability: Disposable, Reusable

• By FDA Class: Class I, Class II, Class III

• By Hospital Department: General Ward, Surgical Room, Infectious Disease Ward, ICU, Other Hospital Departments•

• By Application: Medical Uniform And Apparels, Upholstery, Surgical textiles, Incontinence Care Garments, Wound Treatment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global antimicrobial hospital textiles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antimicrobial hospital textiles are fabrics that have been treated with chemicals or manufactured with chemicals to limit the growth of bacterial germs on the fabric. It is used for hospital beds, curtains, and linens.

