mmWave 5G Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “mmWave 5G Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mmWave 5G market. As per TBRC’s mmWave 5G market forecast, the mmWave 5G market size is expected to grow to $5.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Rapid digitalization of enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the mmWave 5G market include AT&T Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Airspan Networks, Qualcomm, Fastweb S.p.A., SoftBank Group, Nokia Corporation.

MmWave 5G Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services

2) By Bandwidth: 24GHz to 57GHz, 57GHz to 95GHz, 95GHz to 300GHz

3) By Use Case: eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC

4) By Application: Real-time Surveillance Cameras, AR and VR, Industry 4.0, Live Streaming, Transport Connectivity, Ultra High-definition Video, Other Applications

5) By End User: Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Automotive and Transportation, Public Safety, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other End Users

mmWave 5G refers to millimeter waves that are frequencies beginning at 24 GHz and above, often known as mmWaves or high-band 5G. Millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands above 24 GHz can deliver extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput, and ultra-low latency. 5G networks allow for faster data speeds and much higher bandwidth.

