Excavator Market Size Expected To Reach $59 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Excavator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the excavator market. As per TBRC’s excavator market forecast, the excavator market size is expected to grow to $59.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.
The growing construction industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited, JCB Limited.

Excavator Market Segments
1) By Type: Mini/ Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Type
2) By Operating Weight: Upto 50K Kg, 51K to 75K Kg, 76K Kg and Above
3) By Mechanism Type: Electric, Hydraulic, or Hybrid
4) By Power Range: 0-300 BHP, 300-500 BHP, and 500 And Above
5) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Forestry And Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

An excavator refers to construction equipment used in the construction industry to extract earth, move, or transport loose gravel, sand, or soil on a construction site. These excavators help with picking and placing, digging, landscaping, demolition, and material handling tasks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Excavator Market Trends
4. Excavator Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Excavator Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
