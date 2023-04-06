Uzbekistan moves up on UNIDO industrial scoreboard

UZBEKISTAN, April 6 - How did the manufacturing industry in Uzbekistan develop in 2017-2022, and what place did Uzbekistan take in the UNIDO ranking – the indicators in these areas were analyzed by experts from the Institute for Macroeconomic and Regional Studies.

The rating of countries by the level of industrial competitiveness is developed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) with a delay of two years (the last report was published in 2022 based on the results of 2020).

In the UNIDO ranking, Uzbekistan moved from 95th to 89th place in 2017-2020, that is, it rose by 6 positions, which is a notable achievement.

According to the industrial competitiveness index, Uzbekistan ranks second after Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

Source: UzA