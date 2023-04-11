Geophysical Software Service Market Global Size And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Geophysical Software Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Geophysical Software Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the geophysical software service market. As per TBRC’s geophysical software service market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $22.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

The growth in the geophysical software service market is due to increase in oil and gas exploration. North America region is expected to hold the largest geophysical software service industry share. Major geophysical software service manufacturers include CGG SA, TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company, Earth Science Analytics AS, SGS SA, Emerson Geophysical LLC, Fugro.

Geophysical Software Service Market Segments

•By Software Type: On-premises, Software as a Service (SaaS)

•By Survey Type: Land-based, Marine-based, Aerial-based

•By Application: Oil & Gas, Mineral & Mining, Water Exploration, Agriculture

•By Geography: The global geophysical software service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geophysical software services are a comprehensive software solution that includes sonar, seismic, and magnetometer modules that cover all survey needs from data acquisition to processing and data interpretation.

