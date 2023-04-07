YEAs in Azerbaijan: Meet-up of the Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan

On 1 April, the Young European Ambassadors from Azerbaijan had their annual meeting. Young European Ambassadors gathered to foster the Equal Partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan and discuss important topics such as Inclusive Education and Opportunities for youth. The Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko and the Ambassador of Belgium to Azerbaijan Michel Peetermans welcomed the activities of the young leaders.

The main purpose of the event was to create an environment for Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan to exchange ideas and experiences. Besides, the YEAs had an opportunity to plan upcoming events for April, May, and June through working groups. Furthermore, the participants of the event agreed on the necessity of promoting the Equal Partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan.

As a result, a very productive atmosphere was created for 85+ Young European Ambassadors coming from various regions of Azerbaijan, including Lankaran, Ganja, Shamkir, Barda, and Sumgait, to exchange diverse ideas and experiences. In this regard, the YEAs planned four impactful events for the following months promoting Inclusive Education, Animal Rights, Environment Protection and Mental Health.