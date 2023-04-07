Make weed abatement appointment now, announces San Luis Obispo weed abatement service

The long-awaited rain has broken the California drought cycle and that's a good thing for the most part, except that more rain means taller and denser weeds. For San Luis Obispo County the deadline for weed abatement is around June 1 depending on local fire department regulations, so now is the time to make an appointment with Ant's Tractor Mowing.

The long-awaited rain has broken the California drought cycle and that's a good thing for the most part, except that more rain means taller and denser weeds. For San Luis Obispo County the deadline for weed abatement is around June 1 depending on local fire department regulations, so now is the time to make an appointment with Ant's Tractor Mowing.

All the green is beautiful to look at, but as time passes, those weeds dry out and become a fire hazard. It's important to make the appointment for weed abatement now because:

