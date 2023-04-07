Penetron Protects The Apartment Towers Of Vietnam's Sun Marina Town From Saltwater-Induced Corrosion

The Sun Marina Town luxury apartment towers in Hạ Long City, Vietnam, are now complete and residents are expected to move in by December 2023. The Penetron System of crystalline concrete waterproofing products was used to waterproof and protect the below-grade concrete structures of the complex.

The Sun Marina Town towers are located in Hạ Long City, in Quảng Ninh province, on the coast near Vietnam's northern border with China. A city of around 300,000 inhabitants, Hạ Long was once a coal-mining center but has been transformed into a popular tourist destination, thanks to the unique Hạ Long Islets that dot the coastline.

The Penetron System is a proven concrete protection system that has been used in a variety of projects around the world, including in Vietnam. The system is made up of a series of crystalline products that are applied to concrete surfaces to create a barrier against water and chloride ions. This barrier helps to protect the concrete from corrosion and deterioration, which can extend the lifespan of the structure.

The Penetron System was used to waterproof the below-grade concrete structures of the Sun Marina Town towers and shopping area. The system was applied as a topical crystalline slurry to the walls of the three basement levels, and PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete, supplied by BT Quang Ninh, was used for the foundation slabs. PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete was also used to waterproof the basement structures of the Sun Marina Plaza.

