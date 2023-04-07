Propanol Market Size, Share And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Propanol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Propanol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the propanol market. As per TBRC’s propanol market forecast, the $4.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The growth in the propanol market is due to increase in demand for paint and coatings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest propanol industry share. Major propanol manufacturers include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Propanol Market Segments
• By Type: Iso-Propanol, N-Propanol
• By Grade: Technical Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Electronic Grade
• By End User: Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Personal Care, Printing Inks, Paints and Coatings, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global propanol industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Propanol refers to a colorless liquid that is highly miscible with all the solvents, including ketones, aldehydes, alcohols, glycols, aliphatic hydrocarbons, and ethers. Propanol is used as a solvent in various industries due to its high flammability, and miscibility on the human body.
