Oyster Market is Anticipated to Reach Around 8.34 Million Tons By 2028 | CAGR of 3.24%

Oyster Market

Oysters are any member of the Ostreidae or Aviculidae family that are bivalve mollusks.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Oyster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global oyster industry size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global oyster market size reached 7.11 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 8.34 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.24% during 2023-2028.

Oyster is a type of mollusk found in both fresh and saltwater and ranges in size from very small to quite large. It is a filter feeder, meaning it feeds on plankton, phytoplankton, and other microorganisms that are suspended in the water. It opens its shell to feed on the suspended food and then filters the water to remove impurities. Oyster shells are composed of two interlocking shells, one flat and one curved and a series of muscles and ligaments hold the two shells together. Additionally, it can be eaten raw, cooked, smoked, or pickled. It is also an essential part of the economy, providing jobs for fishermen and providing a source of income for the coastal communities where they are harvested.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for oysters majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the rising popularity of oysters as a gourmet food item, particularly in fine-dining establishments. Furthermore, as more consumers are inclined toward high-quality food and dining experiences, oysters have become a sought-after item due to their unique taste and texture, further propelling the market. Along with this, the growing awareness of health benefits associated with oysters, including the presence of protein, vitamins, and minerals, particularly zinc, which is essential for immune system function, is significantly supporting the demand. Apart from this, the wide availability of oysters on e-commerce and online marketplaces is contributing to the market. Moreover, the introduction of new technology in oyster farming to produce high-quality oysters is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Chatham Shellfish Company

• JM Clayton Seafood Company

• Maine Lobster Now

• France Naissain

• Hog Island Oyster Company

• Hoopers Island Oyster Company

• Huitres Favier Earl

• Huîtres Hélie

• Mere Point Oyster Company

• Morro Bay Oyster Company

• Murder Point Oysters

• Pangea Shellfish & Seafood Company, Inc.

• Tomales Bay Oyster Company LLC

• Westcott Bay Shellfish Company

• White Stone Oyster Company

Oyster Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, oyster type, end user and packaging form.

Breakup by Oyster Type:

• Cupped Oyster

• Pacific Cupped Oyster

• American Cupped Oyster

• Penguin Wing Oyster

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Foodservice

• Retail

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Outlets

o Online Channels

o Others

Breakup by Packaging Form:

• Fresh

• Frozen

• Canned

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

