Top 7 Adult Folding E-bike Accessories Making Riding Fun and Safe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adult folding electric bikes can help riders go farther, move faster, and inspire their passion for cycling and desire for freedom. With all the advantages they offer, they’ll be able to enjoy a new cycling experience. But do you know there’s a simple way to further enhance your cycling experience? The answer: ebike accessories. Because riders can customize them with the best electric bike accessories available.
Adult folding electric bikes are essential tools for commuting, running errands, exploring the outdoors, and even transporting children to school. They offer the versatility, eco-friendliness, and health benefits of electric bikes. But most importantly, with a plethora of available accessories and customization options, their electric bike will be a safe, sturdy mode of transportation that can easily carry their family, pets, and groceries. Keep reading for more information on the 7 best electric bike accessories we've selected for riders.
Baby safety seat
If baby passengers aged 9 months to 6 years have comfortable, shock-absorbing seats and child safety belt buckles, they will definitely enjoy the adventurous trip on the family electric bike, and they will feel more at ease riding in front. The adjustable 5-point safety belt with padding, foot straps, and pedals provide a customized fit. Built-in reflectors and safety light connection points enhance visibility while riding. This sturdy seat will accompany their child for years of cycling pleasure.
Wheel guard
There is nothing worse than getting their pant leg or shoelace caught in the bike wheel. Add a wheel guard to their HiPeak adult folding electric bike and they'll never have to worry about dirty pants again! It helps keep their safe, clean, and focused on the road instead of their ankles.
Advantages of wheel guard
Keeping everyone’s clothes clean
Helping prevent passengers’ feet, hands and clothing from getting caught in the wheels.
E-bike maximum riding upgrade: HiPEAK long range battery.
With an extra advanced lithium-ion battery, HiPeak Bona/Elias can travel twice the distance. By adding another battery pack, riders can immediately double the range to achieve longer trips while reducing the waiting time for electric bike charging. This 48V, 15Ah spare electric bike battery can extend the life of the battery and increase the range of our adult folding bike model by 60 miles per charge.
Rear luggage rack bag - multifunctional storage
Do riders need more space to sore their items? The HiPeak electric bike rear rack bag can be installed on the back of their bike to expand their total cargo capacity by about 50 pounds. This bag is lightweight, sturdy and durable, making it perfect for adventures or daily rides. It can also be folded up when not in use, making it easy to store until the next time they need it.
• Dimensions: 32x20x18cm
• 12L capacity: This rear rack bag has enough space to store their bike tools, change of clothes, and other essentials.
• Better visibility and safety: Reflective strips increase visibility at night, while the reflective strips on the two skirts ensure their safety in the dark.
• Easy to install: With a Velcro quick-release design, it can be easily and firmly installed on all types of bikes.
• Waterproof: This bike rear rack bag is super durable, completely waterproof, tear-resistant, wear-resistant, and heat-resistant, making it great for protecting their belongings. The double zipper closure makes it easy to retrieve items.
Cargo belt
If their cargo is not secure, tie it up. For goods that may tip or roll over, using cargo straps can give them peace of mind. A heavy-duty three-strap universal cargo strap helps ensure that their front or rear basket is securely loaded. I don't think anyone wants to realize that their cargo fell somewhere on the road after they've reached their destination.
The best electric bike accessories for safe riding:
Handlebar rearview mirror HiPEAK’s handlebar rearview mirror can rotate 360 degrees, allowing riders to easily see what’s behind them for a better view and a safer journey.
The bicycle rearview mirror features a high-definition glass lens that provides a clear and undistorted image without glare. It offers a wider view of the rear, which is very helpful for ensuring their safety on the road. Made of high-strength ABS and finished with high-temperature baking paint, the mirror is sturdy, durable, and does not peel. The sturdy structure ensures that the bike mirror will not shake, crack, or break, so it can be used for a long time. Its stylish design makes their bike look cool and fashionable.
Night bike light
HiPEAK’s super bright spotlight provides illumination up to 150 feet in length, along with the floodlight greatly increasing the radiation range, for better visibility. The night bike light ensures their safety while allowing them to ride freely and happily.
The front bike light (bike headlight) features a built-in 1100mAh rechargeable battery, while the bike tail light has a built-in 330mAh rechargeable battery. Both lights can be fully charged simultaneously within 1.5-2.5 hours using the included dual-port USB cable. In low-light mode, the two bike lights can work continuously for up to 35 hours.
HiPEAK uses IP65 waterproof bike lights, allowing them to enjoy riding in rainy weather. The bicycle headlight and taillight can both be freely switched to flashing mode, making it easier for others to spot them in harsh weather conditions and thus ensuring our safety better. It is essential for their safety in any environment that requires illumination.
When it comes to daily commuting, adventure and convenient travel in life, an adult folding electric bike with suitable accessories can really make their journey safer and more convenient. By using HiPEAK folding electric bike and their accessories, they can get versatility and possibilities beyond their imagination from their bikes. Whether it's a daily commute, a transportation for suburban travel, or bringing home a full load of groceries from the supermarket, or taking their children or pet out for a ride, they'll find that a HiPeak adult folding electric bike is just what they need.
