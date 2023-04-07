CharmDate Encourages Pet Lovers to Build Connections on National Pet Day

CharmDate believes that pets not only have an amazing effect on humans individually, but also can connect people.

Since 2006, Animal lovers all around the world celebrate National Pet Day on April 11. Pet owners use this holiday to celebrate the joy of having pet companions but its purpose is also to bring awareness to millions of dogs and cats that enter shelters every year. Hence, the motto of the holiday is “Adopt! Don’t shop!”.

Some of the dogs and cats that enter shelters around the world are strays, while others are abandoned by their owners or are seized in legal action. Regardless of the cause, their destination is the same and their fate depends on kind humans looking for animal companions. The love and affection that the rescued animals can give to their owners are limitless. Adopters, apart from receiving all the love also feel fulfilled because they changed the lives of helpless animals that went through hardships because of other humans who weren’t so kind.

Pets Can Connect People

CharmDate believes that pets not only have an amazing effect on humans individually, but also can connect people. Lovers feel more united with the shared responsibility and love for their pets. It brings them closer as they have a common interest and care for an animal depending on them. Sometimes, pets can even help partners resolve issues by being a topic they can talk about at all times or by snuggling with both of them.

On the other hand, pets generally reduce anxiety and depression, which makes people more cheerful and, therefore, reduces problems and negative feelings they would experience usually.

How Can Pets Connect Two Strangers?

When two animal lovers come across, starting a conversation is surprisingly easy. They don’t have to think about other “icebreakers” or awkward “hellos” because they can start talking about something interesting immediately.

CharmDate, an international dating website, encourages pet lovers to use National Pet Day to start making new connections! They will spot people interested in the topic immediately on this platform. They will either have a status that shows their love for pets or they will post photos with dogs, cats, rabbits, hedgehog, or any other pets they may have. Ultimately, if there are no public signs of animal love on the profile of a certain CharmDate user, asking directly if they like animals can also be a great ice breaker!

It is a well-known fact that men sometimes use their pets to attract females. Sometimes, they even borrow the pets of their friends to take them on walks and get spotted or approached by many ladies who would like to pet their dogs or ask questions about them. Of course, CharmDate does not approve getting a pet only for that reason but it is another proof that little furry friends can play a significant role in connecting two singles.

Benefits of Having a Pet

A person who simply never had an interest in adopting an animal cannot truly understand why pet lovers are so passionate about their four-legged companions. Only when they get one for themselves, do they get to understand all the joy that pets bring.

To begin with, owning a pet has several health benefits. According to several types of research, it lowers cholesterol, blood pressure, and cortisol levels, which improves overall cardiovascular health. Having a pet encourages owners to go outside more often, do exercise, and socialize.

Aside from improving the physical health of their owners, pets help with the management of depression and loneliness. Their companionship lifts the mood and increases the positivity in the lives of animal lovers. Such support is important in different aspects of human life as it gives them strength and encouragement. Also, they learn how to be more patient, and how to manage and influence the behaviors of animals, which is extremely important for people with a history of fear of animals. Once they learn how to train their own pets, they get more comfortable approaching other animals and it reduces their fears.

CharmDate’s Celebration of Pet National Day

As an enormous pet enthusiastic platform, CharmDate is ready for the celebration of Pet National Day. This website looks forward to singles matching up through this topic, which increases their chances of establishing a good connection from the very beginning.

Members can take advantage of fun stickers, gifts, flowers, and a range of features that can make the celebration even better. In fact, using CamShare to show their pets and see the companions of other members is another way to connect in a positive spirit and have a great time celebrating the existence of animals and the joy of being blessed with their company!

About CharmDate

CharmDate.com is an international dating site which connects singles from every corner of the world. Its mission is to provide members with a safe, easy-to-use and professional platform, and effective services including EMF Mail, Live Chat, Call, Camshare, Gifts&Flowers, etc.

CharmDate works on multiple end devices. Apart from PC and m-site, members can also download the app from Google Play Store. Dating on the go brings users a fantastic and very different experience!

Media Contact

Company Name: CharmDate

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: HongKong

Website: http://www.charmdate.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: CharmDate Encourages Pet Lovers to Build Connections on National Pet Day