SAFE ZK launched probably the best Anonymity tool in the Crypto World and AI Bot

SAFE ZK is a unique blockchain service project that gives you 2 important benefits:First, the anonymity of transactions. It is achieved through the Zero-Knowledge protocol (ZK proof) – a verification method that can be used to provide increased levels of privacy and security. Basically, you just need to access their App and start using it with no strings attached. We tried it a few times, it literally takes 2 min to use.

Second, the ability to involve artificial intelligence to generate revenue.

One of SafeZK’s latest achievements is the pending release of the SafeAI Trader. This one of a kind AI Bot will be trained to predict any possible market squeezes, flash crashes, or super spikes while checking CEX accumulations versus real wallet accumulations.

Imagine what you can do with the SafeAI Trader tool by your side!

