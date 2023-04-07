Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,757 in the last 365 days.

SAFE ZK launched probably the best Anonymity tool in the Crypto World and AI Bot

SAFE ZK is a unique blockchain service project that gives you 2 important benefits:First, the anonymity of transactions. It is achieved through the Zero-Knowledge protocol (ZK proof) – a verification method that can be used to provide increased levels of privacy and security. Basically, you just need to access their App and start using it with no strings attached. We tried it a few times, it literally takes 2 min to use.

Second, the ability to involve artificial intelligence to generate revenue.

One of SafeZK’s  latest achievements is the pending release of the SafeAI Trader. This one of a kind AI Bot will be trained to predict any possible market squeezes, flash crashes, or super spikes while checking CEX accumulations versus real wallet accumulations. 

Imagine what you can do with the SafeAI Trader tool by your side! 

Sign up for the newsletter to be among the first to use the best Anonymity tool in the Crypto World and check out their SafeAI Trader that will probably change how trading will be done from now on. 

Moreover, take part in the SAFE ZK Airdrop here

The total prize pool is $1,500!

Find out more on the SAFE ZK’s official pages in Twitter & Telegram.

Media Contact
Company Name: 8.Finance
Contact Person: Oleg Alexandrov
Email: Send Email
Country: Georgia
Website: 8.finance

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: SAFE ZK launched probably the best Anonymity tool in the Crypto World and AI Bot

You just read:

SAFE ZK launched probably the best Anonymity tool in the Crypto World and AI Bot

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more